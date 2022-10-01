Look: Dubai Police's luxury patrols fleet gets its first electric vehicle

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 1:33 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 1:59 PM

The Dubai Police has added a new supercar to its fleet of luxury patrol cars.

The latest addition is a Hongqi E-HS9, an electric SUV from ONEROAD Automotive Company.

His Excellency Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, says that Dubai Police is always keen to promote security of the emirate, and maintain its position as one of the world's safest destinations.

"Through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers across essential tourist destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, etc.," he said.

"Dubai Police has always sought to add the most efficient, flexible and latest models of vehicles to its fleet to deal with various situations. These electric vehicles would improve traffic police performance and help achieve Dubai Police's strategic objective of maintaining roads safety and security," Al Mansouri added.

The Hongqi E-HS9 is the first fully sports utility vehicle of the Hongqi brand with the functionality of an SUV. The E-HS9 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds. The battery can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about 6 to 8 hours. The E-HS9 electric vehicle can travel approximately 440km on a charge.

The metallic painted E-HS9 looks modern and stylish in a simplistic way. It has multiple advanced and modern screens. All of the screens in the car can realize information synchronization.

Toward the end of the official handover ceremony, Expert Major General Al Mansouri gifted Mrs Jojo Zhang ChengLing a commemorative shield and a certificate of appreciation on the occasion.

