Look: Dubai inmates compete at international online chess championship

They are among the players from 188 countries participating in the championship, which is part of prisoner rehabilitation and general welfare

Dubai inmates participating Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prison Inmates. — Supplied photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 8:25 PM

Some inmates at Dubai prisons are making their clever moves — competing at the third Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prison Inmates, Dubai Police said on Friday.

The chess championship, which is part of prisoner rehabilitation and general welfare, is being organised by the Cook County Police Department in Chicago, USA, under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (ICF). The inmates from the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments of Dubai Police are among the players from 188 countries, competing in chess with categories for men, women and juveniles.

Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Positive move

Dubai Police officers with inmates.

Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asibah, deputy director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, said: “The goal (of the chess championship) is to harness their energies in ways that benefit them physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“Our focus remains on instilling positivity, happiness, and providing inmates with top-notch beneficial sports programs, tournaments, and recreational competitions," he added.

ALSO READ:

Giving support to the chess players are Colonel Abdullah Yaqoob Al Khudr, director of Administrative Affairs; Major Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidly, director of Inmate Education and Training; Saeed Yusuf Abdullah, General Secretary of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club; and the team's technical coach, Oliver Bousia.