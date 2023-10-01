Look: Dubai airport welcomes Chinese travellers with special gift for National Day

UAE Vice-President draws parallels between Dubai and Shanghai as he congratulates China on its National Day
Travellers from China to Dubai had a special welcome waiting for them at Dubai International Airport today, which happens to be China's 74th National Day.
Apart from their customary welcoming smiles, immigration officials also presented Chinese travellers with a card wishing them on the occasion, as well as a sweet treat wrapped in golden paper.
Photos shared by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) show happy families and travellers arriving at the airport and receiving their warm welcome into the country.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media share a heartfelt message on the occasion, and also shared a rare video showcasing the historic relationship between the region and China, which dates back thousands of years.
He also drew parallels between Shanghai and Dubai. “There are similarities between Shanghai and Dubai. We learned from China the concept of ‘speed at work’; therefore we accomplish fast,” he said.
