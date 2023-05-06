Look: Dog show, pet fashion exhibition in Dubai features wide variety of products, furry friends

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 6:26 PM

Thousands of pet lovers and pets flocked to the World Trade Centre Exhibition halls for the Pet World Arabia exhibition. The two-day event featured various products and services and presentations from experts in the pet care field.

Attendees were greeted by exhibitors showcasing the latest in pet products, including food, toys, and accessories. A wide variety of pets, mainly dogs and cats, were also present at the exhibition, from playful puppies and majestic dogs to long-haired and fluffy cats allowing visitors to interact and learn more about different breeds.

Marilyn Flo Santos, a resident of Al Barsha came along Shih tzu, Poddle, and Shiba Inu and was amazed to witness so many products under one roof for pet care. "The range of pet products blew me away on display at the exhibition. From the latest in pet technology to unique and innovative toys, there was something for every type of pet owner,” said Santos.

“I learned so much from the knowledgeable exhibitors and left feeling inspired to take better care of my furry friends. My pets are mingling with every other pet here and we made many friends with the same mindset,” added Santos.

One of the exhibition's highlights was a series of informative presentations by veterinary doctors, providing pet owners with advice and guidance on keeping their pets healthy and happy. Topics covered included preventative care, nutrition, and the importance of regular check-ups.

Andrew Brown, a realtor, said he came with his daughter and pets hoping to learn more about how to take better care of pets. “I was not disappointed. The presentations by veterinary doctors were incredibly informative, and I learned so much about how to keep my pets healthy and happy. I'm leaving with a newfound appreciation for the importance of preventative care and regular check-ups, and I'm excited to apply what I've learned to my pets.”

Pet fashion show

The pet fashion show at the exhibition was a great hit among the visitors. Dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes took to the runway, showing off a range of clothing and accessories that ranged from cute and cuddly to stylish. Visitors were treated to a colourful display of pet fashion, with pets wearing everything from colourful sweaters to trendy jackets and even playful costumes.

Dog show

The dog show at the pet exhibition was an exciting and impressive event that showcased the best of various dog breeds. Dogs and their handlers from across the region gathered to compete in multiple categories, from obedience to agility. “The dogs that entered the competition will be selected based on size, height, teeth, and paws in a particular breed. The dogs challenge the other dogs, even showing their might,” said Mohammed from MDK K9.

