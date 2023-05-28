Look: Diplomats amazed by Abu Dhabi Hindu temple design, craftwork

While the external façade features pink sandstone from the Indian state of Rajasthan, the interior will be done using Italian marble

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 4:45 PM

Ambassadors from more than 30 countries who visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, have been left in awe of the captivating design and splendid craftwork at the hand-carved temple.

After an initial briefing by Swami Brahmaviharidas, the head of BAPS Hindu Mandir, all 85 guests, including the ambassadors, representatives of the missions and their families were offered a guided tour. They were amazed to see the temple's intricate carvings and delicate designs.

“The temple, a cultural asset, will be a fantastic addition to the skyline of the UAE,” said Dr Richard Kay, Ambassador of New Zealand to the UAE.

The region’s first traditional sandstone Hindu temple is taking shape on a massive 27-acre-long piece of land. While the external façade features pink sandstone from the Indian state of Rajasthan, the interior will be done using Italian marble.

“I am overwhelmed with the Indian craftsmanship. I see a philosophy of tolerance in the carvings,” said Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE.

The temple, with more than 25,000 stones, is being built according to the Hindu ‘Shilpa Shastras’ – ancient Indian architecture. Arabian, Mayan, Greek and other cultural tales that encourage peace, tolerance, and harmony have been immortalised in stone on the façade.

“One must truly visit and witness the detailed carvings and heartfelt emotions of the volunteers,” Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, said.

“[These are] the most striking carvings that represent the flora and fauna of India and the UAE. It is wondrous to see the tolerance of the leadership of the UAE,” she underlined.

Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, noted that the temple will be a source of attraction for visitors from all over the world.

“This monument is being constructed in a country built on tolerance and will most certainly contribute to harmony in the region and the world,” Hayek underlined.

Swami Brahmaviharidas noted that the presence of the diplomatic fraternity and their families is a testament to the unifying power of faith and culture.

“Celebrating the past, addressing the present and recalibrating the future, BAPS Hindu Mandir amalgamates ancient art and architecture, modern science and technology, universal values and spirituality. Your presence here sends a hopeful message of harmony and is a testament to the belief that dialogue, exchange and engagement can bring us all closer together and make this world a happier place.”

