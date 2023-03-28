Look: Did you spot the wristband UAE President, Vice-President wore?

The two leaders tweeted photos of them sporting green wristbands, along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

The UAE is just months away from hosting climate change conference COP28. And on Monday, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the country’s preparations to host the event.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 Higher Committee; and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber were also seen wearing the wristband.

COP28 posted on LinkedIn that the leaders were presented with the summit’s official wristband — “a symbol of the UAE's commitment to delivering meaningful climate action”. They are made of sustainable and recyclable material and feature COP28’s official logo.

State news agency Wam quoted Dr Sultan Al Jaber as saying: "I had the honour of presenting to the leadership the wristbands of the COP28 conference, which express the country's keen approach to building bridges of communication, cooperation, solidarity and unity.”

The COP28 logo promotes the concept of 'One World' and the spherical design in light and dark green includes a collection of diverse icons, from people and renewable energy technologies to wildlife and nature, encapsulated in one globe. The imagery represents the wealth of humanity’s natural and technological resources, and emphasises the need for innovation across all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development.

“The design serves as a reminder to global communities to rally behind urgent climate action and embark on an inclusive pathway towards climate action. The visuals underscore the message that COP28 will be a COP for All that bridges the global north and south, and includes public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth, all of which are referenced in the iconography,” the COP28 UAE Presidency had said earlier.

