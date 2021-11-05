Look: Cyclists bring pedal power to Dubai Ride

Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a 14-km cycling track for the fitness event

by Saman Haziq Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 7:28 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 7:47 AM

While most of the city slumbered, tens of thousands of cyclists hit the Dubai roads in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a 14-km cycling track for Dubai Ride, which made its historic debut last year.

More than 20,000 people participated in the non-competitive community event, which kicked off at 5am on Friday. The event was free for all.

The ride featured two distinct routes that saw cyclists meander through some of the city's most iconic buildings and landmarks.

The event is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into the world's most active metropolis and the broader vision to make Dubai the world's best city to live in, work and visit.

In addition to Dubai Ride, Dubai Run will also return in 2021, giving everyone the chance to get active and run on Sheikh Zayed Road on November 26.