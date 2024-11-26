Look: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Bahrain for official visit

The visit will focus on the historic ties and avenues of cooperation between the two nations
Photos: WAM
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Manama on Tuesday on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.
He was received at Bahrain International Airport by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
During the visit, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will engage in discussions with Crown Prince of Bahrain, focusing on the historic ties and avenues of cooperation between the two nations.
The discussions will emphasise joint efforts in key sectors, including economic, investment, and developmental fields, as well as other vital areas that support the shared vision of fostering prosperity and progress for their peoples while contributing to peace and stability in the region.
Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and a number of senior officials.
