Look: Abu Dhabi Police crowned winner of UAE's 3rd SWAT Challenge

Dubai Police team A came second with 130 points

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 7:50 PM

Abu Dhabi Police Team A was crowned the champion of the UAE’s third SWAT Challenge with an overall score of 133 points.

Outperforming other teams in five days of gruelling tests at Al Rowaiyah Range, the winning team took home the grand prize of $70,000 (about Dh257,000).

Dubai Police team A came second with 130 points, winning $30,000 (Dh110,000), while Abu Dhabi Police Team B came third with 127 points and a $20,000 (Dh73,400) prize.

The UAE Swat Challenge 2022, organised by Dubai Police, brought together 41 special forces teams from 24 countries to test their mental and physical endurance in five gruelling exercises: tactical, assault, officer rescue, tower, and obstacles exercise.

Ten teams from the UAE took part in this year’s challenge, including two teams from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The challenge gave away $170,000 (Dh624,000) worth of prizes in its third edition.

Attending the concluding day, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the UAE’s SWAT Challenge encouraged the exchange of tactical skills among teams and enhanced policing techniques.

ALSO READ:

“Through the challenge, we aim to boost competitiveness among special units and ensure policing efficiency in multiple disciplines to increase readiness against any risks and emerging challenges,” said Al Marri.

He noted that preparations for the next year’s challenge have already begun, as Dubai Police is set to increase the number of participants to enable elite forces to stay up to date with the latest techniques.