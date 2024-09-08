Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in India; set to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Photos: AD Media Office

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:00 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India.

Upon arrival at the airport, the leader was received by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry.

He was honoured with a traditional red-carpet reception, during which the national anthems of both the UAE and India were played.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and observed a traditional cultural performance reflecting India’s deep-rooted heritage and rich culture.

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.