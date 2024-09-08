E-Paper

Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in India; set to meet PM Modi tomorrow

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome after landing in the country's capital

By Wam

Photos: AD Media Office
Photos: AD Media Office

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:00 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to India.

Upon arrival at the airport, the leader was received by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry.


He was honoured with a traditional red-carpet reception, during which the national anthems of both the UAE and India were played.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and observed a traditional cultural performance reflecting India’s deep-rooted heritage and rich culture.

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

Sheikh Khaled was greeted by several senior government officials in India, as well as Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India.

A UAE delegation is accompanying Sheikh Khaled during his official visit, including Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Inputs from ANI

