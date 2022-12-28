Look: 46 Abu Dhabi volunteers spend time with senior citizens, strengthen communities

Sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme

Volunteers, both locals and expats, have spread the word on importance of inclusion and well-being of senior citizens through active participation in the ‘Journey of Generations’ programme in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the initiative is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership regarding the care of senior citizens and residents.

Encouraging the concept of volunteering for senior citizens, the latest and sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme. A total of 46 volunteers spent their time to enhance the wellbeing of 45 senior citizens. There were walks, tours, boat rides and National Day celebrations at places including Yas mall, Hudairiyat Island, Jubail Mangrove Park, the National Aquarium, and Al Forsan International Resort and Yas Bay. A group of 10 volunteer leaders led the running of the programme.

Salem Al Breiki, a volunteer leader from the sixth cohort, said it has been an enriching experience for all the volunteers, and brought together people of all ages through events across Abu Dhabi’s landmarks.

“It has given us a chance to help integrate and support senior citizens and residents through a range of group activities. Such work helps us to bring our communities together and give people a great opportunity to benefit from the wisdom and life experiences of the seniors. With the increased participants in the programme, the event witnessed a lively interaction between senior citizens and volunteers throughout its run.”

Additionally, there were engaging and informative talks by specialised volunteers on various topics related to seniors’ health and wellness.

Abeer Saleh Ali, another volunteer leader, underlined that social inclusion of older citizens is vital.

“It is our duty to bring all social groups together to support each other. Every generation should have the opportunity to interact and share their experiences and knowledge. It has been a privilege for all our volunteers to help run and ensure the success of these activities for senior citizens and residents. I really hope that more volunteers will join our programme in the future.”

Salama Alameemi, Director General, Ma’an, attended a final walk and boat tour in Yas Bay, which marked the success of an innovative initiative that has enhanced interactions between senior citizens and residents with volunteers from Abu Dhabi through the pandemic and beyond.

Dr Mohamed Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering Sector added the programme represented efforts by Ma’an to “catalyse real change” by encouraging volunteers to give their time for the benefit of senior citizens and residents.

“We would like to encourage more volunteers to work with us to help build cohesive communities, inspire individuals to play an active role in their communities, and encourage personal responsibility.”

Launched in 2019, through the ‘Journey of Generations’ programme, Ma’an is committed to integrating and supporting all of the Abu Dhabi community. The Authority’s initiatives are making a positive difference to the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals including people of determination, families, senior citizens, orphans, and students.

