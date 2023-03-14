Look: 300 cyclists take part in Abu Dhabi's first-ever annual falcon ride

Event promotes larger national vision to promote an active lifestyle

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 2:39 PM

Nearly 300 riders gathered for the inaugural NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) annual falcon ride to promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable form of transportation.

The community ride, which was open to participants from all levels, took place on Al Hudayriat Island. Riders enjoyed a scenic view of Abu Dhabi’s skyline, fresh air, and outdoor exercise as they completed the 11km cycle loop, with some of the participants opting to add an additional lap. Registered riders received a free annual falcon ride cycling jersey, sunglasses, and participation medals.

The annual falcon ride contributes to the larger national vision to promote an active lifestyle. Cycling is an increasingly popular form of exercise and transportation in the UAE, particularly in Abu Dhabi. The emirate was named Bike City in 2021 by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), becoming the first location in the Middle East and Asia to receive such status.

The UAE has launched several initiatives to support this further, including Abu Dhabi 360 and Bike Abu Dhabi, which is designed to spearhead the emirate’s long-term cycling ambitions and foster links between three critical elements for cycling growth: mobility, health and leisure, and sport.

The cycling event is part of the University’s wider community activities such as NYUAD’s upcoming Open Campus Day on March 18, where NYUAD’s campus will come alive with music, food stalls, activities, and performances.

Throughout the day, visitors can tour learning spaces and recreational facilities, sit in on a talk with NYUAD’s world-renowned faculty, and engage with interactive research stations on topics ranging from neuroscience and audio production to human-centered design and campus life.

