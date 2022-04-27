Long Eid break in UAE: Police warn parents against allowing children to play with fireworks

They also warned of the practice of illegal buying and selling of fireworks

Police in Abu Dhabi have warned about the dangers of using fireworks to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Police explained that playing with fireworks begins with entertainment and excitement but it ends up in tragedy, as these explosives can cause damage to the eyes, loss of vision, and house fires.

Officials have called on families to monitor their children and to prevent them from using fireworks as they may harm them during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The force also warned of the practice of illegal buying and selling of fireworks on occasions.

Police have cautioned about the dangers of using fireworks, the gases emitted from these explosives and the harmful substances they carry which affect the respiratory system.

Authorities explained that the fireworks don't only pose a danger to youngsters playing with them, but also to those in the vicinity of their use. They may cause burns and various deformities that lead to permanent or temporary impairments.

“Property damage also occurs as a result of the fires the fireworks cause when ignited,” said Police.

“Parents should be vigilant and to supervise their children and prevent them from playing with fireworks. Families should also educate their children about the dangers of fireworks and introduce them to safe playing.”

Officers said fireworks could cause burns and other injuries.

Police have called on families to cooperate with them in their efforts to address the dangers of fireworks and to report to authorities anyone promoting these harmful materials among the community in order to avoid risking everyone's safety.

