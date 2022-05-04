Long Eid break in UAE: Here are 5 Insta-worthy road trips

With the holidays approaching their end, here are some drives to make before the mercury rises

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 1:49 PM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 2:42 PM

With this year's Eid Al Fitr break nearing its end, it is the perfect time to make the most of the vacation by taking a short road trip.

If you're yet to take a trip to some of the UAE's most memorable and Instagrammable spots, here are some places to visit before the mercury rises further:

1. Fujairah

The country's easternmost emirate boasts spectacular natural beauty. The Hajar Mountains are a hiker's dream and the pristine beaches near Snoopy Island offer opportunities for water sports such as snorkelling and paddleboarding. Numerous beachfront resorts such as the Adddress Beach Resort, Fairmont, Villa Rome and Dar al Nou also dot this area.

Explorers should also check out Wadi Siji, Wadi Saham, and Wadi Maidaq, Wadi al-Wurayah, Fujairah Fort and Bithnah Fort.

2. Al Ain

A tranquil getaway from the fast-paced life in the city, Al Ain is just a 2- hour drive away from Dubai. One of the oldest inhabited settlements in the country, Al-Ain is known as the Garden City for its lush green topography and natural springs.

The best known attraction here is Jebel Hafeet, the UAE's tallest mountain. Travellers can also:

- Take their little ones to the Al Ain Zoo

- Learn the history of the city at Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Museum

- Walk into the Oasis of Al Ain

- Discover Al Ain's Ancient History at Hili Archaeological Park

- Visit the hot spring pools of Mubazzarah Park

- Have quality family time at the public gardens

3. Liwa

Adrenaline junkies must surely not miss dune-bashing at a desert safari in this oasis town in the middle of the Abu Dhabi desert. Camel trekking in the dunes or a night under the stars are some other fun ways to take in the desert.

Staying at one of the several resorts in the area is also a memorable option: Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara has been voted the world's most Instagrammable hotel.

4. Hatta

At just a 90-minute drive away from Dubai, this scenic heritage village is a favourite among road trippers. Flanked by the Hajar Mountains, this area is always a few degrees cooler than the rest of the country.

It is a good option for thrill-seekers, as several locations offer everything from mountain biking, kayaking and archery to axe throwing and zorbing. There are also nature walks, hikes and boating experiences on the Hatta Dam on offer for city dwellers seeking tranquility.

5. Khasab and Musandam

If you're looking for a longer drive, nothing beats Khasab and Musandam, two popular destinations in Oman. Located just beyond Ras Al Khaimah, these territories are known for their stunning coastlines.

Travellers will need a visa or a letter of approval from the Royal Oman Police to visit this area. Many also choose to plan their visit with the help of a travel operator if they wish to stay the night or longer. Once in Oman, travellers can:

- Sail on a traditional dhow boat

- Go swimming, cliff jumping or canyoning in wadis

- Camp in the mountains

- Drive along coastal roads

