Watch: How families in UAE cook meat for up to 24 hours in pits to prepare feasts for Eid, special occasions

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

As Eid Al Adha approached, Emirati people eagerly prepared for the occasion by embracing their rich culinary traditions. One standout delight that marked the celebration was Tannour, a traditional cooking method.

With its unique flavours and captivating rituals, Tannour is an annual tradition cherished by Emirati families across the nation on their special occasions.

It holds a special place in the hearts and palates of residents in the mountainous areas of the UAE and various places in the neighbouring Oman. During Eid Al Adha, families gather to embark on this culinary adventure, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Preparations for the Tannour begin well in advance, with each family meticulously crafting their own distinctive blend of aromatic spices.

The highlight of the meal is the meat, which is wrapped in a mountain shrub such as "Shakhshu", "Shaw'a" or "Za'am" in the UAE, and in Oman, banana leaves, mouna leaves, lemon, or almonds. These natural coverings impart a distinct flavour to the meat, and their use is an integral part of the cooking process.

To achieve culinary perfection, the meat is slowly cooked for an extended period, sometimes up to 24 hours, inside the Tannour.

The meat is placed in a specially crafted bag made of palm fronds known as "Khousaf”, along with a generous amount of freshly ground local spices.

This flavourful package is then positioned within the Tannour pit, which is filled with carefully selected firewood, often sourced from the resilient Samr tree.

Tannour pit is approximately two metres deep and boasts a diameter ranging from one and a half to two metres. The size of the pit is determined by the number of families participating in the celebration. Traditionally, the pit was lined with `stones and clay from the inside to create an insulating layer, ensuring the meat's succulence and preventing any outside air `from entering’.

Tannour is not just about the delectable flavours; it is also a celebration of customs and heritage. Families gather around the pit, eagerly anticipating the moment when the perfectly cooked meat is unearthed. The air is filled with a sense of excitement and happiness, as loved ones share in the experience, making this festive occasion even more memorable.

In various regions of the UAE, such as Hatta and Shawka village, Tannour tradition has been passed down through generations. Families take pride in using pits that have stood the test of time for over six or seven decades. These pits have witnessed the joys of many Eid Al Adha celebrations and continue to bring communities together, reinforcing the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

