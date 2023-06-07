UAE

UAE alert: You may see military vehicles in this area tomorrow

Taking photos or videos is not allowed, and motorists are urged to give way to police vehicles

File photo used for illustrative purposes
By Web Desk

Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 3:33 PM

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority on Wednesday announced that a strategic exercise will be held in the emirate at 8.30am tomorrow, June 8.

The civil defence team in the Eastern Region will be carrying out the drill at Khor Fakkan port.

During this exercise, military units are expected to be seen in the area, according to the advisory.

Taking photos or videos is not allowed. Motorists are also urged to give way to police units, the authority said.

