UAE: 15 restaurants, shops honoured as 'urban treasures' in Abu Dhabi

Those who grew up in the emirate will be familiar with many of these places

Photo by Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 10:07 PM

Fifteen establishments were honoured in Abu Dhabi for being part of the emirate's social and cultural fabric for more than 20 years.

Now in its second year, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's (DCT – Abu Dhabi) 'Urban Treasures' initiative recognised cafes, restaurants, stores and other businesses that continue to serve and bring joy to the community.

DCT – Abu Dhabi’s chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak and undersecretary Saood Al Hosani along with Department of Community Development chairman Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili presented the awards during a function held at the Cultural Foundation in the Capital.

“These establishments continue to be the identity of our neighbourhoods, and drive economic value and tourism for the emirates," said Al Hosani.

These businesses do hold great emotions for community members, he added. “Those of us who have grown up or spent time in the Capital will be familiar with many of these places and have fond memories associated with them.”

Al Hosani noted the initiative is part of the DCT’s strategy to preserve and promote Abu Dhabi’s unique cultural identity, share it with the world and celebrate it locally.

“You are both our past and our present, as well as our gifts to future generations. You are part of our living memory. You’re truly Abu Dhabi’s treasures. I wish you continued success and prosperity,” he added.

Here are the 15 winners:

Abu Al Afwal Cafeteria

Al Alamain Restaurant

Al Arab Restaurant

Abu Kabi Kabab Restaurant and Grills

Chhappan Bhog restaurant

Al Sultan Restaurant and Grill

Al Massood Jewellery

Badie Optical

Cairo Textiles Showroom

Cool and Cool Flowers

Gulf Bride Salon

The Green Branch Trading

National Tailor Stores

Lebanese Roaster

Sunlight Electronics

ALSO READ: