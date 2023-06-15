Look: How UAE heroes spend 150-minute break as midday work ban begins today

This short respite provide an opportunity for rest and relaxation amidst a hectic workday

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 5:02 PM

As the clock strikes midday, the workers eagerly await this invaluable pause. They embrace the opportunity to rejuvenate their minds, connect with loved ones, and engage in leisurely activities. This short respite provide an opportunity for rest and relaxation amidst a hectic workday. “Now it’s time to rest and restart the work with full energy,” said Mohammed Minul and Mohammed Abdul Karim from Bangladesh who works at ServeHub in Al Quoz.

The midday break restricts labourers and workers across construction sites from work during afternoon hours has come into force today and they will rest from 12:30 pm to 3 pm and will continue until September 15, 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is implementing this initiative for the 19th year straight. A fine of Dh 5,000 for each worker will be imposed on non-compliant employers. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours.

During their mid-day break, workers can be seen chatting and playing card games, which they find amusement in these recreational activities. The break also serves as a crucial time for workers to connect with their families.

Mohammed Minul and Mohammed Abdul Karim.

Karim leave for work at 8 am and return to their accommodation at 12 PM for the much-needed blessing. “As soon as we reach, we freshen up, cook food, eat, and rest for a while. Many of us talk to family back home, which is a stress reliever. Some of us either play card games or take a nap,” said Karim.

“During this period, we eagerly catch up with their families, sharing updates, exchanging laughs, and comforting ourselves by hearing the voices of family members. These conversations provide a sense of comfort and motivation to us,” added Karim.

However, for Minul, its bonding with his colleagues and making the environment alive with a music playlist, making it a part of their entertainment session. “We cook together, have our meals together and sit around to talk about our work and discuss and plan our future in our home country. We even play music to relax,” said Minul.

Sikander Shah.

For some, this midday break acts as a time for devotion and praying. Sikander Shah, A construction worker makes time to offer the prayer during the first-day midday break. “As the clock strikes 12.30, I refresh and have my lunch. Post lunch, I use this time to pray to almighty and recite the Holy Quran and this offers me with solace and peace. I am pumped up with energy after the break,” said Shah.

The workers are also provided water, juices and snacks at the camp sites where they rest. “These snacks and juices help us cool down during the summer heat. We are really thank ful to the management of our company for these,” said Joshua, a Ghana expat, working at a cleaning company.

