'Living in UAE is a blessing': Resident recalls police support for dogs after accident

When Pakistani expat Lumia Khan was involved in a car accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Monday, her first thought was not about the damage to her vehicle or the paperwork that would follow. It was about her two dogs, who were in the car with her.

The accident, which occurred as she was driving towards Mirdif to visit her parents, left her shaken but physically unharmed. However, her dogs, a husky named Babush and an Australian shepherd named Aria, were visibly stressed by the impact.

"A vehicle banged into mine from behind and the impact was bad," she told Khaleej Times. "Physically we were all perfectly fine, but everybody was so disturbed, including me. I had to take charge because I had the dogs with me."

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She said that what happened next restored her faith in the city she has called home her entire life.

Police call for pet ambulance

When Dubai Police arrived at the scene, two officers immediately noticed that Lumia was alone and struggling to manage both the accident and her dogs. Without being asked, they stepped in to help.

"The police came, and the two officers were the sweetest ever," she said. "They looked after my dogs while I was dealing with the paperwork of the accident. They kept guiding me and making sure that I was not overwhelmed."

It was one of the officers who noticed that Bubush was not okay and he immediately called for a pet ambulance, which arrived in less than ten minutes. In a gesture that Lumia described as deeply moving, the police escorted the pet ambulance.

"The police actually drove in front of the pet ambulance so that they could reach the clinic safely," she said. "Instead of being traumatized, I was just grateful."

A city that cares

For Lumia, who was born in Khor Fakkan and has lived in the UAE her whole life, the experience was a reminder of how much the country values its residents.

"Living in this country, which is pet-friendly, is a blessing," she said. "I immediately though of some other cities in the world where it would be a struggle to get an ambulance for humans. I was so grateful that we live in the UAE.”

Lumia said the accident happened at around 4pm, and due to unfinished paperwork she did not reach home early so the dogs stayed overnight at the clinic. "They were really very kind," she said.

Overwhelmed and grateful

Lumia, who runs a pet adventure company called Furrari, lives in JVC with her four dogs. She organises adventure tours for those with pets and has been a prominent member of the animal community in the UAE.

She said she has been overwhelmed by the response to her story, which she shared on social media. Many people have reached out to express their concern and share their own experiences.

Lumia's car, which she said is badly damaged, is still awaiting repairs. But for her, the accident has left her with something far more valuable than a fixed vehicle: a renewed appreciation for the city she calls home.