Living in Burj Khalifa: Residents reveal intense New Year’s Eve preparations

They can Burj Park tickets in advance; the first signs of preparation starts around November 30, said one resident
As the world eagerly anticipates the dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa, some lucky residents are experiencing the magic from a unique vantage point. Residing in the world’s tallest building, these fortunate individuals have a front-row seat to the meticulous preparations that transform the iconic structure into a beacon of celebration.
“The first signs of preparation starts around November 30, when the laser lamps for the light show are being attached to the building,” Dr Mina Jethu, a dentist originally from Amsterdam, told Khaleej Times.
“Throughout December, numerous preparations are ongoing. I started noticing some Mission Impossible-style stunts, with experts assembling the framework for the fireworks. It’s amusing to watch the lamps move and display different colours during the testing phase, even if it’s early in the morning.”
Mina said residents receive detailed instructions about the New Year’s events at the start of December. Watch below, a video of the preparations:
“We can secure Burj Park tickets in advance, and there are specific guidelines about access and safety due to the fireworks setup,” she said. “Staff members are always available to assist.”
This year, Mina will be travelling to Suriname to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her family. “I’ve celebrated in the Burj Khalifa for six years, but this year I’m excited to explore my family heritage in South America,” she added.
Although she won’t be in her apartment for the fireworks, Mina reflects on the privilege of living in such an iconic location. “It feels surreal to be part of the annual celebrations. I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had, and I can’t wait to see the videos of the celebrations.”
Indian expat Salim Moopen, a resident on the 47th floor, has witnessed the preparations unfold since the beginning of December. With each passing day, his anticipation grows.
“I have lived here for five years and I’ve been in many places across the UAE, but this will always be the best,” he shared. “My family and I gather with our mats in the area and enjoy the spectacle together. This has been our ritual for many years, and it’s one of the times of the year that I always look forward to.”
Facilities in the upper floors like the gym and pool are currently closed for preparations, Salim said.
The Burj Khalifa fireworks is a spectacle that thousands eagerly anticipate each New Year's Eve. While scores tune in to watch the live stream, for many in the UAE, experiencing the Burj Khalifa fireworks in person is an event like no other—despite the crowds, road closures, and the challenge of standing for long periods.
Last year, however, Salim decided to celebrate New Year’s Eve from the comfort of his apartment in the Burj. “We didn’t hear a sound,” he recalled, saying he expected it to be much louder.
