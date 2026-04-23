Limited-edition gold, silver coins launched to mark ‘Proud of UAE’ campaign

Limited-edition gold and silver commemorative coins have been launched in the UAE, inspired by the “Proud of the UAE” campaign.

The UAE’s precious metals mint and refinery, Emirates Minting Factory, and Dubai Gold District, the largest gold and jewellery destination in the region, launched the coins on Thursday.

Each coin reflects attention to detail, drawing inspiration from the UAE’s identity and heritage. Struck in investment-grade one-ounce gold and silver, the collection captures a moment in time, echoing the spirit of pride, unity, and resilience felt across the UAE.

The limited-edition gold and silver coin collection is now available online at Emirates Minting Factory and at the Emirates Minting Factory store in Dubai Gold District. The proceeds from the sale of the coins will be directed to Ferjan Dubai, a social enterprise dedicated to strengthening community life and enhancing social wellbeing across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.

“Created as a symbol of gratitude and solidarity, these bespoke commemorative coins reflect the unwavering support, unity, and leadership the UAE has demonstrated during challenging times. Each piece stands as a tribute to a nation that continues to stand strong for its people and partners,” said Essa Al Falasi, chairman of Emirates Minting Factory.

Alia Al Shamlan, managing director of Ferjan Dubai, affirmed that this national initiative embodies the values of solidarity and giving, and reflects the spirit of social responsibility that distinguishes the UAE’s national institutions.

“We are keen to build effective strategic partnerships with government entities and private sector institutions in a way that enhances the quality of life for Emirati citizens and positively impacts members of society,” she added.

According to Rashid Al Harmoodi, senior commercial director at Ithra Dubai, this initiative is a gesture of appreciation.

“The UAE has demonstrated a spirit of unity and strength in moments that matter most,” he added.