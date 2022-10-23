Light it Up this Diwali with Jaipur Gems
Festivals are the perfect moment to celebrate your family and loved ones.
This Diwali, Jaipur Gems new campaign 'Light It Up', it all about celebrating love, light and positivity during this festival and beyond as we also celebrate our new store opening in Dubai!
This Diwali, discover our collection of modern designs by our indigenous craftsmen, all about illuminating and celebrating ones inner beauty with heirloom pieces that treasure our Indian style.
The Light is Up campaign features high jewellery unique pieces worn by Shaleena Nathani, elevating the brand’s position as the choice for red-carpet glamour for the world’s fashion leaders and celebrities.
A highlight piece, Ruby and Diamond Necklace, is a subtle interlay of contrasting colours which will light up any celebration. This unique piece celebrates the dynamic energy of life and is a genuine showstopper.
The collection of incredible, unique designs can be discovered at our new flagship store in Dubai. "These stunning pieces will immortalise, hypnotise and mesmerise our audience", says Mr Siddhartha Sacheti, CEO of Jaipur Gems.
Mr Sacheti adds, "we are super excited about our first flagship store in Middle East. We have an expansive and extensive clientele based in this region. Over the years we have received abundance love and support from our audience. It was time that we had our presence felt through a brick and mortar store and an offer an opulent and luxurious experience of a Jaipur Gems store and its services.”
The Jaipur Gems focus is to build community through a bond of heritage, appreciation of beauty and a connection to the Indian diaspora. With a 300 year old heritage behind the brand, Jaipur Gems signifies a deep connection with Indian craftsmanship, style and traditional design, unparalleled quality and personalised service.