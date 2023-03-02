Liftoff! 8 stunning photos capture historic moment UAE space mission blasted off to ISS

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:24 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:56 PM

Nasa’s Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station blasted off today at 9.34am (UAE time) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, along with Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will spend six months in the orbiting laboratory.

Look at some of the stunning photos capturing the historic moment.

Photos: MBR Space Centre/Reuters

