UAE allows citizens to travel to Lebanon starting June 29

The UAE has permitted its nationals to travel to Lebanon starting Monday, June 29, 2026, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

However, the ministry stressed that travel will only be allowed under strict conditions, with mandatory registration on the Twajudi service required before departure. UAE nationals will not be permitted to leave from UAE airports unless they are registered on the platform.

Authorities warned that failure to comply with the requirement may lead to travel delays or potential legal consequences. The ministry also said that travellers must notify authorities of their return through the same Twajudi platform once their trip is completed.

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The decision follows an earlier advisory issued on April 30, when the UAE imposed travel restrictions on nationals heading to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq amid regional developments. At the time, citizens already in those countries were urged to return to the UAE as a precautionary measure.

It further called on UAE nationals who are currently in these countries to expedite their immediate return to the UAE.

The decision comes as part of the UAE’s commitment to monitoring the wellbeing of its nationals abroad and ensuring their safety. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of adhering to all instructions and advisories it issues.

In case of emergencies, UAE nationals have been advised to contact the ministry via its hotline at +971 800 24.