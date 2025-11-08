Language barriers, unrelated duties: What are the challenges UAE lifeguards face?

As UAE's lifeguards remain ready to dive in to save lives, experts have called for greater alignment between training and daily operational practices.

“Lifeguards must remain focused on swimmer surveillance and not be distracted by unrelated duties like taking orders or setting up pool furniture. A lifeguard who doesn’t see someone in distress can’t rescue them,” said Charne Schnetler, Client Service Director at Ellis & Associates.

Experts stressed that certification alone cannot guarantee safety at aquatic facilities. Professionals and safety authorities across the UAE emphasise the need for continuous training, vigilance, and clear communication amid challenges posed by language barriers and the growing popularity of beach activities.

Emma Jane Forrest, Business Development Director at the same organisation, added that the connection between training and readiness is now reinforced through regulations requiring ongoing practice. “Any training agency can deliver a course over several days, but what truly matters is the daily application,” she said. “Lifeguards need consistent, site-specific training to stay alert and test ready.”

Forrest highlighted that current lifeguard schemes mandate at least four hours of in-service training per month, ensuring that teams remain competent in both their physical and situational awareness. “Research continues to prove that consistent, ongoing training is what determines whether a lifeguard can react effectively when it counts,” she added.

Ahmed El Sandoby, Senior Safety Officer at Dubai Municipality, explained that the emirate’s beaches operate under a comprehensive safety framework designed to minimise risks related to sea conditions and visitor behaviour. “Beaches are places for families to relax, but they are also high-risk areas, especially for children and tourists unfamiliar with the sea,” he said.

Dubai’s beach safety standards includes a colour-coded flag system, trained lifeguards, and clear signage warning of marine hazards and restricted zones. “We have rules about how people should behave on the beach, including designated pet-friendly areas,” El Sandoby noted. The municipality collaborates with international and local organisations, such as the International Life Saving Federation (ILS), IAC, Safety Skills Training, and Highfield, to ensure lifeguards are properly certified and continuously recertified.

Despite these measures, communication remains one of the most persistent challenges. Omar Al Sultan, Lifeguard Operations Manager at Khidmah, said that language barriers between lifeguards and non-Arabic-speaking visitors can hinder quick response during emergencies. “Many of the cases we encounter involve tourists who don’t understand the lifeguards’ instructions,” he explained. “That delays quick response during emergencies.”

To address this, Khidmah prioritises recruiting multilingual lifeguards who can communicate essential safety information to international visitors. Al Sultan said the company also conducts weekly drills and international certification programmes to maintain operational readiness, working closely with Dubai Municipality and other authorities. “Each lifeguard knows the risks in their assigned zone and works to avoid any danger before it happens,” he said.

Beyond Dubai, El Sandoby pointed to the progress in other emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah, where investments in safety and awareness continue to grow. “It’s great to see Ras Al Khaimah and other areas hosting initiatives and competitions that share one purpose: keeping people safe,” he said.

An initiative called Champs of the Beach Lifesaving Competition, which showcased the UAE’s commitment to promoting water safety and professional excellence among lifeguards, was recently held at BM Beach Hotel and Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

This year’s edition saw record participation, with more than 100 hotels, 20 lifeguard companies, and several government and health institutions taking part. Ashraf Saleh, General Manager of Bin Majid Hotels & Resorts, said the event has expanded significantly since its launch last year. “The strong participation from rescue teams, police, and medical partners reflects how Ras Al Khaimah is becoming a hub for beach safety and training,” he said.