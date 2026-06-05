Less paperwork, faster treatment: Dubai doctors welcome new smart medical visa

Dubai's planned smart medical visa could make it easier and faster for overseas patients to travel to the emirate for treatment, according to healthcare providers.

Hospital leaders told Khaleej Times that the initiative could reduce paperwork, improve coordination between hospitals and government authorities, and create a smoother experience for patients seeking specialised care in Dubai.

Dr Shanila Laiju, group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said the new visa could eventually serve as a single digital gateway for patients.

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"A truly smart medical visa platform should focus on making the patient journey as simple and stress-free as possible," she said.

According to Dr Laiju, patients could potentially use one platform to manage visa applications, upload medical documents, receive appointment confirmations and track application progress in real time.

She added that integration with healthcare providers could allow patients to access treatment plans and estimated timelines before travelling to Dubai.

International patients today expect the same level of digital convenience they experience in sectors such as banking, travel and retail, said Dr Laiju . She mentioned that virtual consultations, digital appointment scheduling, secure document sharing and real-time updates are becoming increasingly important when patients seek treatment abroad.

She said one feature she would like to see is a fully integrated patient dashboard that brings together visa status, appointment schedules, treatment milestones, travel information and communication with healthcare providers in one place.

'Convenience and confidence'

Dubai already attracts patients from across the GCC, Africa, Central Asia, South Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, according to Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO and Board Member of Fakeeh Health and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai.

He said international patients often travel to Dubai for specialised services such as orthopaedics, oncology, cardiology, fertility treatments, women's health services, advanced diagnostics and preventive health programmes.

"Convenience and confidence are major factors when patients choose a destination for treatment. When patients are considering treatment abroad, convenience and confidence are major factors in their decision-making process," he noted.

He added that administrative requirements, travel planning and uncertainty around entry procedures can sometimes affect treatment schedules. "Simplifying these processes helps patients focus on their health needs rather than logistical challenges."

Less administrative procedures

Healthcare providers also believe the initiative could benefit hospitals by reducing administrative work and improving efficiency.

Dr Kishan Pakkal, chief executive officer of International Modern Hospital Dubai, said the UAE already has efficient systems in place for international patients, including mechanisms for urgent medical visas when treatment cannot be delayed.

He said further digital integration could reduce administrative steps, improve coordination between stakeholders and shorten processing times.

"Most importantly, it allows healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care and less on administrative procedures," he said.

Dr Pakkal added that faster and more seamless visa procedures could help patients begin consultations, diagnostics and treatment sooner, particularly in cases where timely medical intervention is critical.

"The initiative reinforces Dubai's position as a healthcare destination that combines advanced medical services with innovative government systems designed to make the patient journey smoother and more efficient," added Dr Pakkal.