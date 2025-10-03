Will your UAE bank balance automatically go to your family after you?

You need a registered UAE Will to give family access to your assets without undue delays

It’s a common assumption that if something happens to you, your bank account in the UAE Will automatically pass on to your spouse or children. But the truth is far more complex and often shocking for families who find themselves unprepared.

In the UAE, whether it’s an individual or joint bank account, the moment the account holder passes away, the account is frozen. No withdrawals. No access. Not even for the surviving joint holder or closest family members, until a court order is issued. This is one of the least talked about legal challenges faced by families in the UAE - and it catches many off guard, often during one of the most emotionally difficult times in their lives.

But why does this happen?

Unlike many other countries, in the UAE nominees on bank accounts do not automatically inherit the account balance. When an account holder passes, the bank freezes the account, and the funds remain inaccessible until the inheritance process is completed through the courts. This process can be lengthy, leaving your family with delays lasting several months or more before they can access the funds meant to support them.

Even joint accounts, which are often assumed to be safer, are not exempt. Upon the death of one account holder, the entire account is frozen, and the surviving holder cannot access the funds until a court order is obtained. In this context, joint accounts are the riskiest.

So, what’s the solution?

The only effective way to ensure timely access to your assets is through a registered UAE Will.

A legally valid Will ensures that your wishes are documented and recognised by UAE courts, giving your family direct access to your bank balances and other assets without delays or avoidable legal stress.

“The tragedy is not just in losing a loved one, it’s in watching a family struggle for what was already theirs. A Will takes away that struggle,” says Muhammad Tariq, Managing Partner at Legal Inz.

Legal Inz, one of the UAE’s most trusted legal service providers, has spent over a decade helping residents and non-residents secure their assets, from bank accounts and property to business interests and investments. With an experienced team and 100 per cent remote services, getting your Will in the UAE done is easier than ever.

“A Will is not just a legal document. It’s peace of mind. It’s a guaranteed solution when everything else feels uncertain,” adds Tariq.

In a country like the UAE, where many residents live away from their home countries and may have shared assets or dependents, not having a Will can create unnecessary legal complications.

If you have a bank account in the UAE, don’t assume it will automatically pass on to your family. Secure your assets. Plan ahead. Create a registered Will in the UAE through Legal Inz today.

Because your money should serve your family, not sit in a frozen account.