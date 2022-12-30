Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE Public Prosecution warns residents of swearing at public employees

Several parts of the country have been lashed by moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday, with many emirates experiencing intense waterlogging
The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents that swearing at a public employee will be penalised.
The authority has said that a "stringent penalty" will be applied for libel against a person performing a public service on the occasion of or due to his/her performance of his/her job.
This is according to Article 43 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, for Combatting Rumours & Cybercrime.
The penalty of the same will be a fine of at least Dh250,000 up to Dh500,000.
ALSO READ:
Several parts of the country have been lashed by moderate to heavy rainfall since Monday, with many emirates experiencing intense waterlogging
The initiative was first announced in July this year as a means of allowing nationals to start their own entrepreneurial journeys while retaining government jobs
The highest selling categories at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports included perfumes, watches, and cosmetics
Investigations reveal the child's father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful
Sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme
Skygazers will not need any special equipment or skills to view the celestial phenomenon; only a clear sky and a secluded viewing spot away from city lights
The inmates also had the opportunity to communicate with their families during the celebration of Unified Gulf Inmate Week
Visitors to the Yas and Al Mayrah islands have a wide array of options to choose from to ring in 2023, including gala dining, live entertainment and light shows