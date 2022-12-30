Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE Public Prosecution warns residents of swearing at public employees

The authority has said that a "stringent penalty" will be applied for libel against a person performing a public service

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:20 AM

The UAE Public Prosecution has reminded residents that swearing at a public employee will be penalised.

The authority has said that a "stringent penalty" will be applied for libel against a person performing a public service on the occasion of or due to his/her performance of his/her job.

This is according to Article 43 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, for Combatting Rumours & Cybercrime.

The penalty of the same will be a fine of at least Dh250,000 up to Dh500,000.

