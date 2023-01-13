UAE: New law revises legal age for starting business

In a media briefing Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy reviewed the new law, its key features and overall impact

The age limit for running a business in the UAE has been revised under the new Commercial Transactions Law, according to the Ministry of Economy (MoE).

In a recent media briefing, Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the MoE, reviewed the new law, which seeks to support and develop the country's business environment.

Among the most prominent features of the new Commercial Transactions Law are:

It reduces the age of legal capacity to practice business to 18 years

The law establishes a legal reference for commercial transactions for banking institutions to stimulate investment and give businesses wider scope for growth and competition

It offers support to Islamic banking in the country and establishes it as one of the main drivers of growth

The law amends the provisions related to the regulation and establishment of financial markets and makes it mandatory to obtain the necessary licenses in accordance with the legislation regulating securities in the country

It offers support to businesses related to the technology sector and commercial activities related to the digital fields

Several senior officials attended the briefing, including Ibrahim Al Zaabi, assistant governor of the Emirates Central Bank for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; and Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

