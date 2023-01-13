UAE: New law revises legal age for starting business

New entity to regulate, license media activities in the Emirate, including in free zones
The age limit for running a business in the UAE has been revised under the new Commercial Transactions Law, according to the Ministry of Economy (MoE).
In a recent media briefing, Abdullah Al Saleh, undersecretary of the MoE, reviewed the new law, which seeks to support and develop the country's business environment.
Among the most prominent features of the new Commercial Transactions Law are:
Several senior officials attended the briefing, including Ibrahim Al Zaabi, assistant governor of the Emirates Central Bank for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; and Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority.
ALSO READ:
New entity to regulate, license media activities in the Emirate, including in free zones
Personnel trained to handle all aspects of a mission, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance
Through the launch of this service, the Department of Health aims to raise awareness on the safe use of drugs and the necessary procedures to prevent poisoning
Residents holding NRE or NRO accounts will no longer need to have Indian mobile numbers to make cash transactions on UPI platforms
Since the peak is one of the most visited places in the country, the new road will further boost the tourism sector in the northern emirate
Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a two-day visit to the country
Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children