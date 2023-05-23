UAE: Minimum 5-year jail sentence for embezzlement of funds by public employees

The disease is the most common cause of dementia and impacts a person’s behaviour, thinking capabilities, intellectual functions and social skills
The punishment for public sector employees who embezzle money from their place of work is jail time, reminded the Public Prosecution in UAE.
The authority took to social media to reminding UAE residents of the penalty for embezzlement.
If a public employee is caught embezzling money when on the job or an assignment, the punishment is a minimum of 5 years in jail, if the crime is linked to forgery, using a forged document, or possessing a forged copy of an official document.
The Public Prosecution said that this is in accordance with the Article 260 of Federal Decree-Law no. 31 of 2021.
ALSO READ:
The disease is the most common cause of dementia and impacts a person’s behaviour, thinking capabilities, intellectual functions and social skills
The decisions aim to enhance the flexibility of the country's corporate tax regime and ensure a supportive business environment for all sectors
Be it at the Dubai World Cup, Royal Ascot or with his grandchildren, the Dubai Ruler wins hearts with his light-heartedness
The incident that took place at a schoolgirls' dormitory may have been started 'maliciously', police said on Monday
64% of the surveyed Emiratis say they are not satisfied with their current salaries while only 36% are happy with what they were getting
With a selection of 360 pre-owned cars available for live bidding, the event aimed to cater to a diverse range of preferences and budgets
The biggest challenge is to maintain the top spot, the Dubai Ruler tells players of Shabab AlAhli Dubai Football Club
An orchestra of 120 musicians was among the highlights of the grand opening ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities