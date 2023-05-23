UAE: Minimum 5-year jail sentence for embezzlement of funds by public employees

Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 11:11 PM

The punishment for public sector employees who embezzle money from their place of work is jail time, reminded the Public Prosecution in UAE.

The authority took to social media to reminding UAE residents of the penalty for embezzlement.

If a public employee is caught embezzling money when on the job or an assignment, the punishment is a minimum of 5 years in jail, if the crime is linked to forgery, using a forged document, or possessing a forged copy of an official document.

The Public Prosecution said that this is in accordance with the Article 260 of Federal Decree-Law no. 31 of 2021.

