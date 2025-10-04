UAE: Man awarded over Dh600,000 in fraud case; defendants to be deported

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Court has recently awarded a man Dh661,034 after a group of people defrauded him.

The civil ruling, which includes the amount of money which was stolen from the plaintiff (Dh631,034) and a compensation of Dh30,000, followed a prior criminal proceeding in which the defendants were found guilty of defrauding the man.

In its decision, the criminal court convicted the defendants of fraud and sentenced some of them to three months’ imprisonment and subsequent deportation, while others were found guilty in absentia. Following the exhaustion of appeals, the criminal verdict became final.

After the criminal ruling was issued, the plaintiff filed a civil case, demanding the repayment of the stolen money in full and Dh50,000 in compensation for his moral and material damages.

Relying on the final criminal judgment, the civil court confirmed the defendants’ liability to the plaintiff, emphasising that the appropriation of funds had no legal basis. The court also noted the material and emotional harm caused to the plaintiff.

However, it estimated the suitable compensation at Dh30,000, while ordering the defendants to repay Dh631,034.

In addition to repayment and compensation, the defendants were ordered to bear the court costs. Other claims submitted by the plaintiff were dismissed.

The court stated that the decision was taken in accordance with Article 318 of the Civil Transactions Law, which states that: "No one may take the property of another without a lawful reason, and if he does so, he must return it.”

The judgment underscores the effect of criminal convictions on related civil claims in the UAE, ensuring victims can pursue financial settlement alongside criminal accountability.