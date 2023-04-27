UAE law: Up to 5 years in jail for impersonating public servant

The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service

The State Public Prosecution confirmed that individuals who impersonate government employees or public servants may face a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The Public Prosecution posted a video on its social media platforms to clarify the consequences of impersonating or pretending to hold a job and providing a false job description.

The Public Prosecution stated that, according to Article (299) of Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever impersonates a public position shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, and the same penalty shall be imposed on whoever interferes with a public job or service or conducts to achieve an illegal purpose or to obtain for himself or others an advantage of any kind.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for not less than one year and not more than five years if one of the crimes stipulated in the first paragraph occurs in the event of impersonation of employees in the security or police services.

