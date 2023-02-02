UAE law: Dh100,000 fine, jail for refusing to give drug test sample

People subject to substance analysis cannot decline to provide specimens without a valid reason

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 8:43 PM

The Public Prosecution in the UAE has reminded residents of the consequence of refusing to provide samples and specimens for narcotics and psychotropic substances analysis. Those who refuse to give a sample for drug tests could face a fine of no less than Dh100,000 and be sentenced to two years in prison.

Taking to social media, the authority, on Thursday, said that officials could collect the sample for tests for narcotic or psychotropic drugs from people after obtaining permission from the public prosecution.

People cannot refuse to give the specimen without proper justification. This is according to Article 63 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 of combatting narcotics and psychotropic substances.

