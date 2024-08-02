The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
Investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution have revealed that a new "secret organisation" has been formed outside the country by members of the dissolved terror group Muslim Brotherhood, authorities announced on Friday.
One arrested member of the organisation has confessed, detailing the structure of its operations and how they worked and led smear campaigns and hate speech.
A team of the Public Prosecution is currently conducting intensive investigations to uncover the truth regarding some of the details — including those shared in the confession and the probe launched by the State Security Service.
The authority is expected to announce the details of this terrorist organisation and its crimes after the investigations are completed.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is the only authorised lottery in the country
The devastating typhoon hit the capital, Manila, and a number of areas such as Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon and Bangsamoro
Ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the September 3 live draw
Investors are urged to verify a company's identity first before signing any agreements or making any financial transaction
Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive
The grace period will start next month, on September 1