UAE Golden Visa: Do engineers need a minimum salary of Dh30,000 to be eligible?

A KT reader asks about the eligibility of the sought-after visa for an engineer

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 8:20 AM

Question: I am an engineer eligible for the Golden Visa. Do I need a minimum salary of Dh30,000 to get the long-term visa?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, it is assumed that you are employed by a company located in the emirate of Dubai.

In the UAE, an individual who is an engineer may apply for a UAE golden residency visa if such individual’s designation is an engineer under classification level 1 or 2 of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) occupational classification or by any designated free zones in the UAE. The other requirements include the engineering degree certificate of an individual duly notarised and legalised in his or her home country and thereafter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, a salary certificate confirming the individual’s monthly income is not less than Dh30,000 and a copy of passport and visa page.

Therefore, based on the above requirements if your salary is not less than Dh30,000 you may apply for your UAE golden residency visa. However, for further details, you may contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, in Dubai.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

