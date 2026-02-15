How long can you stay in the UAE after work visa is cancelled?

Question: I am being fired from my current job in mainland Dubai. How much time do I have to exit the country after my visa is cancelled? What's the legal way for me to stay in the country after?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as you are employed by a mainland entity based in the emirate of Dubai, the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No 1 of 2022 and the UAE Immigration Law are applicable.

In the UAE, an employer needs to initially cancel a work permit of an employee once an employee is terminated or resigns from employment (provided both the parties fulfil their respective legal obligations).

An employer needs to follow various procedures related to cancellation of work permit as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (the ‘MOHRE’). This is in accordance with Article 7(3) of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations (the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022), which states:

“Procedures for cancelling work permits:

a. The submission of an application for cancelling the work permit shall be through the channels specified by the Ministry;

b. Completion of the required data and attached documents.

c. Payment of fines for delays in issuing the work permit or for failure to renew it, if any.

d. Acknowledgement by the establishment of granting the employee all of his entitlements.

e. Any other conditions determined by resolution of the Minister or whomsoever he delegates."

It should be noted that in the UAE once a residency visa is cancelled, an individual may reside in the country until the grace period mentioned in the visa cancellation document.

An individual should exit the country or change his residence visa status and leave the UAE once his or her residency visa is cancelled. In the event, he or she resides after the grace period completion, the individual shall be penalised with administrative fines. This is in accordance with Article 11 of the Federal Decree Law No. 29 of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Aliens (the 'UAE Immigration Law'), which states,

“Any alien whose visa or residence permit has been cancelled or whose residence has expired with the expiration of the period of the visa or residence permit, and does not initiate renewal — in cases in which this is permissible — or if he did not leave the State within the period determined by the Executive Regulations of this Decree Law, an administrative fine shall be imposed on him for each day in which he resides illegally in the State as of the day of the expiry of these periods, and the value of this fine shall be determined by a decision of Council of Ministers."

Based on this, you may stay in the UAE during the grace period once the residency visa is cancelled.

As per the aforementioned provision of law UAE Immigration Law and Cabinet Resolution, if you find a new employment during the grace period, you may request your new employer to apply for work permit and change your residency status while you are in the country before the grace period expires.

Thereby, once the new work permit is approved, your new employer may apply for your new residency visa while you are in the country or may obtain a visit visa/tourist visa without exiting the UAE.

However, you may seek further advise from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai with regards to obtaining a visit visa/tourist visa without exiting the UAE once your UAE residency visa is cancelled by your current employer or in case you do not find a new employment during the grace period.

Applicable laws:

Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations (the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022

Federal Decree Law No. 29 of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Aliens (the 'UAE Immigration Law')

