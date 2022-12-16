UAE domestic workers law: Golden Visa holders can sponsor unlimited number of maids

It was in August this year that Marina and James received global attention, after a thrilling phone-based stunt with judge and actress Sofia Vergara
The UAE's new domestic workers law — which came into force on Thursday, December 15 — limits the recruitment of maids and nannies to agencies that have obtained licences from the government. However, some residents have been allowed to hire domestic help under their sponsorship, and these include those who hold Golden Visas.
Under the expanded scheme announced earlier this year, Golden Visa holders can sponsor an "unlimited number of domestic helpers".
These workers include housemaids, cooks, nannies and babysitters, gardeners, family drivers, farm workers, private tutors, private nurses, personal trainers, personal assistants, guards, among others.
Guidelines on the UAE Government's website also state that the following expats can sponsor domestic workers:
Recruitment or employment of a domestic worker under the age of 18 years is strictly prohibited, according to the law.
Employers must ensure that helpers are receiving their wages on time; able to get one day of paid rest per week and 12 hours of rest per day; 30-day paid vacation; medical insurance; roundtrip ticket to their home country every two years; decent meals and accommodation, among others.
