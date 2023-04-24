UAE: Did you work during Eid holidays or overtime during Ramadan? Here's what you need to know

To ensure businesses run smoothly and to avoid any disruptions in workflow, many employees work normal hours

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 9:20 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 9:25 AM

Before the start of Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE announced a reduction of two working hours per day for employees in the private sector. Additionally, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also implemented reduced the official working hours in the public sector.

However, many companies urge employees to work normal hours to ensure that businesses run smoothly and avoid any disruptions in the workflow. Several companies need staff in the office around the clock.

But according to the Article 19(2) of the Employment Law, any additional hours of work may be considered overtime and employees are entitled to get compensated. As per the law: "If the work circumstances require that the employee be employed for hours exceeding the ordinary working hours, such extended time shall be deemed overtime for which the employee shall be paid his basic salary for his normal hours of work plus a supplement of at least 25 per cent of that salary."

Hence, the pay for the extra time is hourly wage (basic) plus 25 per cent of that amount. This could increase to 50 per cent if overtime is done between 10pm and 4am. This rule does not apply to employees who work in shifts.

In a recent social media post, MoHRE also confirmed that employees working more than stipulated work hours are entitled to compensation. "Your employer may request that you work 2 hours of overtime per day maximum, however, you'd be entitled to a compensation based on the law."

The ministry also added: "In all cases, the total number of working hours shall not exceed 144 in 3 weeks." But the authority clarified that, "Work required to prevent a massive loss, a serious accident, or the removal or mitigation of an accident is exempt from the maximum overtime hours."

During the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the UAE government announced a four-day-long break to celebrate the Islamic holiday. If an employee had to work during the public holidays, they are entitled to a compensatory leave or a full day’s salary. Read here to find all your legal rights.

And read here to find out how to claim, calculate overtime pay. An employee is entitled to overtime pay of additional 25 per cent of basic pay — based on the hours of overtime work performed by the employee. Not every employee is entitled to this benefit — here's all you need to know about the regulations.

Also read here to find out the key regulations around work time for private sector employees in the UAE as listed on the official UAE Government website.

