UAE: Dh50,000 minimum fine for sheltering delinquent minors, police issue warning

Anyone caught protecting, harbouring delinquent minors shall face stiff penalties under the UAE’s new law on handling juvenile offenders.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police on Saturday issued an advisory, explaining Article 41 of Federal Law No. 6 of 2022.
This law pertains to minors who are either delinquent or at the 'risk of delinquency'. It outlines the punishment for harbouring a delinquent minor against a court ruling, or inciting the minor to commit a violation.
The police also explained the law using an example: If a minor is found to be missing from their home, the person who was with him — or helped him violate the court ruling — can be penalised with imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.
