UAE: Dh317 million in unpaid wages given to over 14,700 workers in 2022

Labour court in Abu Dhabi intervened and affirmed special attention to the speedy settlement of the cases

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 6:34 PM

A total of 14,777 workers in Abu Dhabi received Dh317 million in unpaid wages after the intervention of the labour court. The payment was part of the expedited enforcement orders of court decisions issued in cases during 2022.

The latest figures released by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court on Monday showed that 8,560 of the total workers involved in collective enforcement and litigation cases for a total of Dh125 while 6,217 workers engaged in individual enforcement cases for a value of Dh192.

According to judicial authorities, the cases are promptly settled and judgements are rendered with expedited enforcement, in accordance with the provisions of the labour law and its regulations, which guarantee the rights of both parties to the contractual relationship in a balanced manner, so as to enhance the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of the labour market in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that it is paying special attention to the speedy settlement of labour cases and facilitating the payment of amounts owed to workers, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), who insists on the importance of achieving a speedy resolution of cases and shortening the litigation time, to achieve the main objective of the Judicial Department which is the achievement of a fair and accomplished justice.

Labour court officials have praised the cooperation and integration between the strategic partners in providing services to help workers meet their vital needs during the transitional phase towards the final settlement of their situation, as well as the outstanding efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in addressing the conditions of workers who wish to work for other companies in the UAE.

New judicial initiatives had been rolled out by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department over the past few years and these have helped in quick and easy settlement of labour disputes and payment of wages.

These measures include a one-day court established in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and a mobile court that visits the workers' accommodations to resolve their disputes with employers, authorities said earlier.

How it is done

Using the mobile bus court, a special team from the labour court and other officials from the Mohre go to the workers' accommodations.

Authorities said they always intervene when the workers complain about spending months without salaries.

The labour court team ensures that all the workers' pending salaries are paid on the spot.

The officials liquidate the company's bank guarantee in order to use the cash in paying workers ' dues and providing tickets for those wishing to return home.

According to judicial authorities, the UAE is keen on preserving and safeguarding the rights of workers and ensuring their protection under the rule of law, through a sophisticated judicial system.

ALSO READ: