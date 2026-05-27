UAE court orders wife to return marital money transfers after WhatsApp chat evidence

A line she typed in passing, asking her husband for money to cover a credit card bill, became the evidence that turned years of marital transfers into a debt she was ordered to repay.

She did not think she was writing a legal document. She was a wife, asking her husband for money, mentioning in passing that she needed it to cover a credit card bill. The message sat in their chat for years, the kind of line exchanged in every marriage.

Then the marriage ended. And that single line walked into a UAE courtroom and changed her life.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, advocate and founder of Ahmed Al Zarooni Advocates and Legal Consultants, said the dispute carries important lessons for couples about how everyday digital messages can shape financial obligations long after a conversation has ended.

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It started, as many of these stories do, with a divorce. The wife went to court to claim her marital rights and the maintenance owed to her. She won, and enforcement procedures began against the husband.

Then he came back with a case of his own.

He asked the court to order his former wife to return a specific amount he had transferred to her during their marriage. The money, he argued, was not maintenance. It was not a gift. It was a loan, and she owed him every dirham.

The wife did not deny receiving the funds. She told the court the money was part of the ordinary financial flow inside a marriage, intended for household expenses and daily life, and not a debt.

The court appointed an expert to examine the financial transfers and the messages exchanged between the couple. Buried inside their chat history was the line. A request from her, to him, for a specific sum, with a passing note that she needed it to settle obligations including a credit card bill.

That was all it took. The court ruled in the husband's favour and ordered the wife to repay the amount.

Lawyer's warning on money between spouses

According to Al Zarooni, a transfer of money between a husband and a wife during marriage is, by default, treated as part of the marital financial relationship and not as a debt. But this presumption can be overturned by clear evidence, including written messages, that the funds were given on the basis of repayment.

"Courts in the UAE examine the substance of the communication, not the platform," he said. "A message in which a spouse explicitly ties a requested sum to a specific obligation, such as a credit card balance, can be read by a court as evidence of a loan rather than ordinary spousal support."

The ruling sits within a broader shift in how UAE courts treat digital communications. Earlier this year, the Dubai Court of Cassation stressed that WhatsApp messages submitted as evidence must be verified for authenticity, sender identity and the legal threshold required for evidence before they can be accepted.

Al Zarooni said the practical takeaway is direct. When transferring money to a spouse, parent or sibling, the intent should be stated clearly at the time, even in a short message, because the same chat may later be reviewed by a court.

A brief note describing a transfer as "support", "gift", "loan to be repaid" or "shared expense" can stop a misunderstanding from becoming a lawsuit.

"For people in the UAE, the safer habit is the simplest one," he said. "Write what you mean, and assume that one day, someone else may read it."