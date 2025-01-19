UAE: Can tenants file complaints if rent hikes violate rules in Sharjah?

Photo: File

Question: I moved to Sharjah about a year ago. Can you tell me about the rent increase policies in the Emirate? How do I complain if my rent increases are not in line with these policies?

Answer: In Sharjah, landlords are not allowed to increase the rent until completion of three years from the date of the rent agreement, unless both parties mutually agree to a change. If a tenant agrees to a rent increase within three years, a landlord cannot raise the rent again for two years from the date of the last increase.

After the initial period, any rent increase must align with the fair market value, as determined by the executive regulations, which specify the method for calculating fair rent. This is in accordance with Article 16 of Law No. 5 of 2024 regarding Real Estate Leasing in the Emirate of Sharjah.

“1- The landlord may not increase the agreed rent value before the expiry of three years from the date of the start of the rental relationship unless the parties to the rent agreement agree otherwise. If the tenant agrees to increase the rent value before the expiry of three years, the landlord may not increase it again until two years have passed from the date of increase.

2- The increase in the rent value after the expiry of the periods referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall be at the value of the fair rent, and the executive regulations of this law shall determine the controls for the fair rent and how to calculate it.

3- The Council (Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah) may, by a decision thereof, amend the periods specified in Clause 1 of this Article.”

Based on the aforementioned provision of law, your landlord may not increase the rent for a period of three years from the date of commencement of the tenancy contract, unless both parties have mutually agreed to a different arrangement.

In case the landlord has increased your rent, you may address this issue with your landlord directly. If necessary, you may approach the Sharjah Municipality which handles the dispute between a landlord and a tenant in the emirate of Sharjah. Recently, the Ruler of Sharjah has issued Law No. 6 of 2024 on the establishment and organization of the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in the Emirate of Sharjah wherein the dispute between a landlord and a tenant should be referred to. ALSO READ: UAE: What employees can do if profession on visa is incorrect Dubai: How much rent landlords can increase under the new rental index