UAE: Can a second-hand buyer sue the seller for not disclosing major accident?

Question: I bought a second-hand vehicle directly from the owner after seeing his ad on a classifieds website. I found out recently that the vehicle was involved in a major accident, but the owner did not disclose this to me. Since I was not made aware of the accident, I paid the owner the current market value of the vehicle. In this situation, do I have a legal case against him? Is there anything I can do? Do warranty rules or consumer protection laws apply in this situation?

Answer: In UAE, it is an obligation of the supplier/seller to provide the full correct details of the product he/she intends to sell. This is in accordance with Article 6 (1) (e) of Cabinet Decision No. 66 of 2023 Concerning the Executive Regulation of the Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 Concerning the Consumer Protection which provides for the Obligation of the Suppliers upon contracting. The said Article reads as:

"1. The supplier shall provide the consumer with an invoice that proves the dealing or contracting with the supplier regarding the commodity or the service, without incurring any further burdens by the consumer. The invoice shall contain the following particulars:

a. Name, address and contact information of the supplier.

b. Date of invoice.

c. Description of commodity or service.

d. Unit of sale, quantity of commodity or number of sold units.

e. Condition of the commodity, if it is used.

f. Price of commodity or service, in the local currency.

g. Warranty period. h. Date of delivery of commodity or provision of service.

h. Serial number of commodities and the contained parts, as per the nature of each commodity.

i. Commercial registration number.

j. Tax number (if any).”

Furthermore, Article 8 of Cabinet Resolution No. 66 of 2023 states that advertisements or offers of goods or services are considered deceptive if they contain misleading claims that could create a false impression for consumers.

“Article 8 - Misleading Advertisement of Commodity or Service

