UAE announces tougher anti-human trafficking law by increasing penalties, criminalising incitement

New services that will be provided to victims include educational support and safe return to their home countries

Image used for illustrative purpose.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 8:03 PM

The UAE Cabinet has adopted amendments to the law on combating human trafficking. New services that will be provided to victims include educational support and safe return to their home countries.

The law has tightened sanctions, criminalising incitement to commit, and increasing the penalties for perpetrators.

According to information available on the UAE government’s official website, the country condemns, prohibits and penalises human trafficking through a “comprehensive action plan” to fight it regionally and abroad. “The plan includes: Prevention of human trafficking, prosecution and punishment of traffickers, protection of survivors and promotion of international cooperation.”

The UAE maintains a network of shelters across the country to protect and rehabilitate victims of human trafficking. Federal laws raise awareness about the crime and help victims and eyewitnesses. It stipulates a minimum fine of Dh100,000 and at least five years in jail for offenders.

“Since human trafficking most often begins in the home countries of victims, the UAE has signed agreements with several countries to exchange best practices on the prevention of human trafficking and enhance assistance for victims of this crime,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says on its website.

The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) was established by a Cabinet decision in 2007. It includes 18 representatives from various federal and local institutions.

