Sharjah announces rules on conditional release of prisoners

Prisoners in Sharjah may be granted conditional release under a new decision issued by the emirate's Executive Council.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, states that an inmate may be released on parole after serving three-quarters of his/her sentence. The release, which would still include restrictions, could be set for a period of one month or more.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment can be granted conditional release if they have served at least 20 years in jail, the decision added.

In all cases, however, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police shall issue a decision on an inmate's conditional release. The emirate's public prosecution will then be notified.

(With inputs from Ruqayya Al Qaydi)