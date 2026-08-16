Prophet's birthday public holiday on Friday: Can UAE employees get substitute rest day?

Question: I work for a company in Dubai, and my days off are Friday and Saturday. The upcoming paid holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday falls on Friday, August 28. Is my company obligated to give me a separate day off since the public holiday falls on my weekend?

Answer: In the UAE, except for Eid holidays, the Cabinet may, by issuing a resolution, move any of the public holidays to the beginning or end of the relevant week on which the concerned event falls. This is in accordance with Article 2 of the Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 concerning the Public Holidays in the State (the 'Cabinet resolution no. 27 of 2024').

“With the exception of Eid holidays, the cabinet may — pursuant to a resolution it issues — transfer any of the public holidays referred to in Article (1) of this resolution to the beginning or end of the week.”

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Accordingly, whilst the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) this year, falls on Tuesday, August 25, the corresponding public holiday has been transferred to Friday, August 28, 2026, by the cabinet.

Now pursuant to your question, we may refer to Article (28) of the UAE's Federal Decree-Law No (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations (the 'Employment Law') which reads as follows:

Article (28): Official holidays; Working on official holidays

The employee shall be entitled to official leave with full pay in public holidays determined by decision of the cabinet. Should the work circumstances require that the employee be employed on holidays, the employee shall be compensated with a substitute rest day for each day worked, or be paid his wage for normal working days plus a supplement of at least 50 per cent of his basic wage for that day.

On Friday, August 28, 2026, you shall avail a day’s leave with full pay, regardless of the fact that the said day is also your weekly rest day as per the practice followed by your employer. Assuming that the work circumstances at your place of work shall not require you to work on the said day, your employer is not legally obligated to provide you with a substitute rest day.

Having said that, you may still request your employer for an additional or substitute rest day, given that upcoming holiday coincides with your weekly rest day. As such, your employer has the right to implement rules and programmes which are more beneficial to its employees than the prescribed benchmarks of the Employment Law and implementing regulations.

This follows Article (65) clause 4 of the Employment Law, which reads as follows:

"The employer may develop and implement programmes or regulations at the establishment, which are more beneficial to the employee than what is prescribed under the provisions of this Decree-Law and its implementing regulation. If these programmes and regulations conflict with the provisions hereof, the conditions more useful and beneficial for the employee shall be applied.”

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm are on www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.