Protecting workers' legal rights: UAE judicial authorities spread awareness about new labour law

The city's municipality issued the alert as unstable weather hits the country
Thousands of workers in Abu Dhabi have been educated about their legal rights in an awareness campaign launched to educate the public about the new labour law.
As part of its expanded outreach campaign, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) conducted lectures in labour camps in the emirate to increase legal literacy among workers.
The following are nine topics which were identified as areas to be covered in the awareness campaign:
1. Workers' right to health insurance
2. Mandatory unemployment insurance
3. Verifying and cross-checking terms and conditions of signed job offer with employment contract
4. Signing contract after arrival in the country (Contracts must be translated into a language the worker can understand, and the employer must bear recruitment, travel expenses)
5. What to do if salary is not paid on time
6. Right to leave the job
7. How to lodge complaints through legal channels
8. Avoiding resorting to chaos and rioting
9. Respecting the law while expressing dissatisfaction
The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of the worker's obligations under the new labour law. The work must be performed by the worker himself under the direction and supervision of the employer or his representative after the employment contract has been signed. Occupational safety and health instructions must be followed and the worker must take care of any tools he uses.
Work cannot be subcontracted to another person. Workers were also asked not to keep documents relevant to the work in paper or electronic form, to maintain good conduct, to refrain from disclosing professional secrets, and to work to raise their level of performance.
The campaign also covers how to change employers and obtain a new work permit.
ALSO READ:
The city's municipality issued the alert as unstable weather hits the country
The entertainment destination issues advisory in light of "current adverse weather conditions"
Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
Precious metal sales picked up in 2022 on the back of the recovery in the economy and the massive increase of tourist inflows, as many retailers reported double-digit growth in numbers
Authorities have implemented several initiatives to enhance safety and security, says Ajman Police chief
The gift to libraries of the Department of Culture and Tourism aims to strengthen cultural ties between Abu Dhabi and Singapore
Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
Aid to help civilians survive the harsh winter conditions as the ongoing crisis has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages