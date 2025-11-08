UAE: Parents ordered to pay Dh65,000 after kids' bullying leaves classmates injured

Two separate rulings in Al Ain have underscored the serious consequences of school bullying and violence, holding parents financially accountable for their children’s actions.

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims ordered parents to pay a total of Dh65,000 in compensation after their children were found guilty of bullying and physically assaulting classmates — incidents that left the victims injured and emotionally traumatised.

In the first case, a father was ordered to pay Dh30,000 after his two sons repeatedly bullied, attacked and filmed a classmate at school. The sustained bullying caused the victim fear, mood swings and emotional distress. The minors had already been convicted in a related criminal case that confirmed both their behaviour as well as the physical and pyschological harm inflicted.

In a separate case, several guardians were ordered to jointly pay Dh35,000 after their children assaulted another student using sharp tools, leaving the victim with multiple wounds.

The criminal convictions against the minors were upheld on appeal, and the court ruled that the guardians were negligent in supervising their children. The compensation covered both physical injuries and the emotional trauma suffered by the victim, who was unable to carry out daily activities for several days due to the attack.

The court based its decisions on Article 313 of the Civil Transactions Law, which holds guardians legally responsible for damage caused by minors under their care if proper supervision is not exercised. It emphasised that parental responsibility extends beyond the home — to schools and other settings where children’s behaviour can cause harm.

The judgments also highlighted the role of criminal case findings in establishing civil liability, including proof of wrongdoing, the extent of harm, and the resulting compensation.

By considering the severity of harm and the victims’ recovery time, the court reinforced a clear message: bullying and violence by minors can lead not only to criminal punishment but also substantial civil liabilities for their parents and guardians.