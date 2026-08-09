Non-Muslim expats' marriage in Dubai: Required documents, process explained

Question: We are non-Muslim expatriates living in Dubai and would like to get married here. Is this possible, and could you explain the process, required documents and applicable procedures?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as you and your partner are non-Muslims residing in the emirate of Dubai, the provisions of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims are applicable.

In the UAE, non-Muslim individuals may apply the provisions of UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims if they intend to get married in the UAE. This is in accordance with Article 1(1) of the Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil personal Status (the ‘UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims’), which states, "The provisions of the present Decree-Law shall apply to non-Muslim citizens or the United Arab Emirates, and to non-Muslim foreigners who reside in the State unless one of them invokes the application of their respective law, in relation to matters of marriage, divorce, estate will and proof of affiliation, without prejudice to Articles 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 of the reference Federal Law No. 5 of 1985".

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Further, non-Muslim individuals (a bridegroom and a bride) who wish to marry in the UAE through the respective Personal Status Court, must be at least 21 years of age, each individual to the marriage (a bridegroom and a bride) needs to expressly declare before the judge his and her consent to marry and both the individuals (a bridegroom and a bride) needs to sign a disclosure form. The conditions related to civil marriage of non-Muslims in the UAE are mentioned in Article 5 of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims.

Additionally, the procedures of civil marriage for non-Muslims in the UAE are mentioned in Article 6 of the UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims, which states,

“Procedures for civil marriage contract and its certification

1. Civil marriage procedures may take place before the certification judge in the competent court, by filing an application using a form prepared to this effect, and subject to the other conditions and procedures set forth in the present Decree-Law and its implementing regulations.

2. Marriage shall take place by filling out the form prepared to this effect by both spouses before the certification judge. Spouses may agree on conditions of the contract, and the contract shall, as between them, prevail in terms of rights of spouses during marriage and post-divorce rights, especially the joint custody of children.

3. Marriage contract form shall include the disclosure by the spouses of any prior marriages along with the date of divorce, if any, and a declaration by the wife that no marriage is still effective. The husband must submit this declaration in the event that the law of his home country does not permit polygamy. In any event, the husband must disclose any existing marriage relationship before the certification judge.

4. The contract must include an indication of the consent of each of them, verbally or in writing.

5. The implementing Regulations of this Decree-Law shall specify the approved bilingual contract form for civil marriage.

6. After verifying the fulfillment of all the conditions of a civil marriage contract, and after completing the procedures stipulated in this Article, the certification judge shall ratify the marriage contract and the contract shall be entered in the register maintained for this purpose.”

Based on the aforementioned provisions of law, you and your partner, may consider marrying before a Judge in the Personal Status Court of Dubai upon fulfilling the aforementioned requirements mentioned in UAE Personal Laws for Non-Muslims. Based on the religion of you and your partner you may also consider marrying in non-Muslim religious centers (churches, Hindu temple or Sikh Temple / Gurudwara) in Dubai which are approved by the Community Development Authority of Dubai.

According to your nationality, you may confer with your respective embassy or the consulate in the UAE if it provides services of conducting marriages for non-Muslim residents of UAE. Should they provide such a service you may consider registering your marriage at such embassy or consulate in the UAE.

For any additional information on the procedure, you may avail legal advice by legal counsel in the UAE.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm are on www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is intended for general guidance and does not constitute legal advice. It is recommended to seek formal legal counsel.