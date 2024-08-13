E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New UAE law amends rules on domestic worker disputes

The new rules, aimed at accelerating the process of resolving disputes, come in line with the latest changes to the labour law

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM

Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM

New regulations will apply on disputes that involve domestic workers, their employers, and recruitment companies, UAE authorities announced on Tuesday.

These rules are detailed in a new federal decree law, which amends certain parts of the country's domestic workers law.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under the new policy, all domestic worker disputes shall be taken up at the Court of First Instance — instead of the Court of Appeal — as a last resort. A case reaches the court only if an amicable settlement has not been reached with the Ministry Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).


The new rules, aimed at accelerating the process of resolving disputes, come in line with the changes to the larger labour law.

The ministry is entitled to resolve domestic worker disputes if the claim’s total amount does not exceed Dh50,000 or if the dispute involves non-compliance with a prior decision issued by Mohre.

If an amicable settlement is not reached within a designated timeframe, Mohre must refer the dispute to the Court of First Instance.

Any party to the dispute may file —within 15 working days of being notified — a lawsuit with the Court of First Instance to contest the ministry's decision. The ruling of the Court of First Instance in this case is final, and filing a lawsuit will suspend the enforcement of the Ministry's decision.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE